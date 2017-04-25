Apple just hired another AR and VR heavy hitter from NASA

Apple's augmented reality ambitions are well known, with CEO Tim Cook previously expressing his enthusiasm for the technology on numerous occassions.

The company has been working on AR projects for some time, with many believing it to be developing an augmented reality headset of its own.

And while there's been very little word from Cupertino in terms of specific details, we have seen the company hire a bunch of important and talented AR and VR experts over the past year or so.

Related: Apple AR headset – What we know

Now, Apple is at it again, according to a Bloomberg report, with the company hiring NASA augmented and virtual reality expert Jeff Norris.

Norris will apparently be working on AR and VR projects as part of former Dolby Labs executive Mike Rockwell's team – which is said to be developing the oft-rumoured AR glasses.

Previously, Norris worked for 18 years as part of NASA's Jet Propulson team, lending his talents to the organisation's OnSight project.

OnSight worked as part of Microsoft's HoloLens AR headset and allowed users to explore Mars, using mission data to create a virtual experience.

Norris is the latest in a string of high-profile hirings by Apple, which has previously poached Microsoft's own Nick Thompson, as well as former Magic Leap team member Zeyu Li, who is said to be working as a Senior Computer Vision Algorithm Engineer at the firm.

Apple has also spent some time acquiring smaller firms focused on developing AR tech, such as Polar Rose and PrimeSense.

Some reports have suggested augmented reality technology could come as part of the iPhone 8 when it arrives, though that's yet to be confirmed.

At this point, Apple's AR plans remain somewhat opaque, but it's clear the company has high hopes for the technology. Stay tuned for more.

Let us know what you'd like to see from Apple in the AR space in the comments.