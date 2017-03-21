Apple just gave the iPhone SE a sneaky upgrade

Apple has given a storage bump to the iPhone SE, in a bid to keep the dinky phone relevant in 2017.

The iPhone SE launched way back in the spring of 2016 – a year ago today, in fact. Since then, the 4-inch phone has proved wildly popular with users who can’t get to grips with the larger 4.7-inch iPhone 7.

To help keep the iPhone SE attractive, Apple has increased the storage options for the handset to 32GB and 128GB. Previously, the phone was only available in 16GB and 64GB variants.

The good news is that the starting price will remain at £379 – place your orders starting from Friday, March 24.

We gave the iPhone SE a respectable 4/5 score in our original review, praising the handset’s compact body, great camera, excellent performance, and solid battery life. Here was our verdict:

"It may not be the most exciting phone Apple has ever released, but the iPhone SE will be a godsend for those who want a high-quality phone that isn't massive."

Al;onside the new iPhone SE storage variants, Apple also used today’s lunchtime to reveal a new 9.7-inch iPad and a red version of the iPhone 7.

What do you think of the iPhone SE? Let us know in the comments.