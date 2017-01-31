Apple is officially back on track as iPhone sales smash all-time record

Apple has well and truly bounced back from its 2016 downturn by announcing record setting iPhone sales in its latest earnings report.

In the final three months of 2016, Apple sold 78.3 million iPhones and brought in all-time record revenue of $78.4 billion.

During the period, Apple also sold 13 million iPads and 5.3m Macs, all of which were up significantly on the same period of last year. The latter figure would suggest the new MacBook Pro has enjoyed a fruitful first couple of months on sale.

The incredible $17.89 billion profit, represents a return to growth for Apple after three straight quarters of decline, which had caused its stock price to fluctuate throughout the year.

As per usual, Apple did not reveal how many Apple Watch units were sold, but did say the period produced the best revenue yet for the smartwatch since its April 2015 release.

“We sold more iPhones than ever before and set all-time revenue records for iPhone, Services, Mac and Apple Watch,” said a delighted Tim Cook.

Services itself drew a record $7.17 billion in revenue alone. In the earnings call following the announcement, Apple said it will become the size of a Fortune 100 company during this year.

Did you doubt whether the iPhone 7 could deliver the goods following its lukewarm critical reception? Share your thoughts in the comments below.