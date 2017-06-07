Apple is banishing those annoying ads that follow you around the internet

Sick of being stalked by those creepy targeted ads that start appearing as soon as there's the slightest hint that you're shopping for a new product online? Good news – Apple is about to banish them for good.

As of this Autumn, the creepy stalker ads will be unable to infiltrate Apple's Safari browser, leaving you free to shop and peruse products across the internet without feeling like there's a gaggle of nosy advertisers peeking over your shoulder.

Safari will use machine learning to identify advertisers and websites that are tracking your browsing behaviour, the Huffington Post has reported. Once it's identified culprits, it will then remove the cross-site tracking data that lets the adverts chase you around the internet.

The feature will kick into action when Apple’s newly-announced operating system, High Sierra, hits devices. You can already sign up to test the beta version, which will be available to the public by the end of June.

This isn't Apple's only effort to make our browsing experience ad-free. We also learned this week that it's going to prevent video ads from automatically invading your ears the moment you open a web page – more about that and other fantastic High Sierra features here.

Are you pleased about Apple's move to ban tracked ads? Let us know in the comments