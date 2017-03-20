iPad Pro 2 and new iPhone options coming Tuesday? Apple drops a major hint

Whenever Apple announces new gear, its online shop traditionally goes offline for a while to enable the firm to update product pages.

Far be it from us to put two-and-two together to make five, but the Apple Store is scheduled for lengthy maintenance tomorrow, March 21.

According to Apple’s System Status page, the Apple Online store “will be updated and unavailable” from 3am to 8:30am PT (around 10am to 3:30am UK time).

Hmmmm....

Given Apple is rumoured to be updating its iPad line, as well as adding new iPhone storage and color options, it seems there’s a decent chance tomorrow might be the day.

Usually this would occurrence will be accompanied by a launch event, but Apple has not sent any notifications to the media this time around.

Reports last week claimed Apple would avoid a gathering this time around and just opt for a press release.

If this turns out to be the case, the timing of the maintenance is significant.

As MacRumors points out, Apple typically issues its press releases at 8:30am PT, which is when the store is scheduled to come back up.

So what might we see tomorrow, if all the stars align?

Well, the 12.9-inch and 9.7-inch iPad Pro tablets are expected to be updated, while also adding a 10.5-inch display size to the mix.

Elsewhere, the iPhone SE could get a 128GB storage option, while the iPhone 7 may get a red color option.

Would an under-the-radar iPad Pro update illustrate just how far Apple's tablet range has slipped since its heyday? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.