Apple's iPad mini may be going the way of the iPod classic

With a 5.8-inch iPhone 8 seemingly on the way, the 7.9-inch iPad mini could be heading for retirement, according to reports on Tuesday.

A source familiar with Apple’s plans told BGR that the iPad mini has been “sized out of its own category,” amid “fierce cannibalism of our own products.”

According to the source, the sales figures make it “very clear” that the iPad mini has lost some of its lustre.

The last Pad mini refresh saw the introduction of the fourth-generation model in September 2015. However, in March of this year Apple trimmed the line-up to include just the 128GB version.

Since its last refresh, Apple has launched the iPad Pro (in 12.9-inch and 9.7-inch options) and a brand new 9.7-inch iPad, which is arguably the best value for money it has ever offered in a tablet.

Meanwhile, speculation continues to suggest Apple is planning a redesigned iPad Pro with a 10.5-inch display.

The iPad mini, the most portable tablet in the range, is popular due to its sleek, lightweight design and the ability to operate comfortably with one hand.

That makes it a good option for reading ebooks, gaming browsing the web or as a media device.

In a review in May 2016, our own Max Parker gave the iPad mini 4 an impressive 9/10 score.

In summing up he wrote: "Apple’s latest compact iPad is great. It’s a powerful device that’s ideal for cramming with media and chucking in your bag. It’s slim, with a stunning screen and a battery that doesn’t require constant attention. It’s includes all the features that made the iPad Air 2 so good, but in a more manageable body."

If this is the end, and we never see an iPad mini 5, it’s likely Apple will continue selling the iPad mini 4 for a while. It might be time to snap one up.

Is it time for the iPad mini to ride off into the sunset? Share your thoughts in the comments below.