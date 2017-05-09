Apple iOS 11 launch date confirmed as WWDC 2017 keynote invites drop

Apple has sent out invites to its WWDC keynote address on June 5, confirming the time and location of one of the biggest events in the Cupertino calendar.

Having previously announced its return to San Jose's McEnery Convention Center, the company has now confirmed the keynote in the same location, at 10am local time (1pm EST, 6pm BST).

Apple traditionally kicks the five-day conference with the keynote address from Tim Cook, his chief lieutenants and a number of important third-party developers, and it seems this year will be no different.

Apple is widely-expected to debut new versions of iOS and macOS as well as boosts to its tvOS and watchOS platforms.

While WWDC is traditionally a software focused event, there’s a growing expectation Apple will announce its Siri-powered smart speaker.

This year, rather than drop some cryptic hints with graphics and a catchy slogan, Apple opted to make a political statement with this year’s WWDC announcement.

In the centre of what appears to be a group of people from multiple backgrounds, the company pens a short monologue about the importance of diversity.

“Technology alone is not enough,” it begins. “Technology must intersect with the liberal arts and the humanities to create new ideas and experiences that push society forwards.

“This summer we bring together thousands of brilliant minds representing many diverse perspectives, passions, and talents to help us change the world.”

The wordy invite could be a pushback against anti-liberalism and anti-globalism sentiment engulfing the political scene in the US and across the world.

What are you hoping for from WWDC next month? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.