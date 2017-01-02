Apple iOS 10.3 could bring an intriguing new feature

Apple is reportedly planning to release the first beta of iOS 10.3 next week and in doing so introduce a brand new feature.

According to noted Apple leakster Sonny Dickson, iOS 10.3 will debut a new Theater Mode, which will make its presence felt with a new popcorn icon within the Control Centre.

However, exactly what Theater Mode will offer is unknown at this stage.

It could quite easily be rumoured night mode theme that makes it possible to use the iPhone or iPad in the cinema or in discreetly without disturbing other people.

Although it’d be a surprise if Apple added a feature that encouraged such antisocial smartphone use.

There’s also a chance the feature would prime the device with the perfect settings for watching video content.

Thankfully, we won’t have long to wait to find out. Dickson reckons beta 1 will arrive for registered testers on January 10.

Will this be the long-rumoured Dark Mode? or does Apple have something else in mind? Share your predictions below.