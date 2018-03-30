Did the Apple HomePod update dampen that wall-shaking bass?

Apple’s HomePod speaker received its first update earlier this week and, on first glance, it appeared nothing had changed.

The AirPlay 2 feature was certainly conspicuous by its absence and early testers struggled to spot the difference.

Indeed, the release notes for the whopping 2.36GB update pointed only to “general improvements for stability and quality.”

Now it appears Apple may have made a rather significant change; an alteration to the preconfigured equalisation settings. That’s led to mixed reviews from early adopters posting on Reddit (via AppleInsider).

It seems Apple has dialled back the bass somewhat during music playback, while mid-range sound is more prominent. Some users aren’t pleased, saying it sounds dull, while others seem to think bass is more nuanced as a result of the update.

For example, Ptbnat wrote: “The bass has reduced considerably. Sounds flat. It used to be awesome.”

Norman Knight responded: “The bass seems more subtle and nuanced.”

Related: Amazon Echo vs Apple HomePod

Meanwhile, WhatsUpBras wrote: There is no question about it, the bass has been reduced, and BIG TIME. AirPlaying from Spotify at half volume on my Macbook Air used to shake the walls, now it’s not even close. Same playlist I was playing last night without the update. Personally I think it sounds MUCH better, but to each his own.”

Time for manual EQ settings?

Seeing as Apple doesn’t allow HomePod users to manually tune the EQ to their own preferences, any changes to the sound are likely to be quickly noticed by the user base.

The company sold the smart speaker on the grounds of it being far superior to its counterparts in terms of audio quality.

Should the experience suddenly be different for those who recently purchased the speaker, based on an in-store test, it could prove problematic.

The debate among users is likely to mean things haven’t changed all that much for the worse, but surely it’s time Apple rolled out manual EQ controls for the £319 HomePod?

Have you noticed a changes to your HomePod’s bass? Drop us a line @TrustedReviews on Twitter.