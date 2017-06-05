Apple HomePod: Everything you need to know

Apple has revealed its Siri-powered HomePod smart-speaker. Here's everything we know so far, including HomePod's price, specs, key features, and UK release date.

First it was Amazon, then it was Google and now it’s Apple’s turn to have a crack at a voice-activated home assistant speaker.

The HomePod is an AI-powered speaker, powered by the same Siri voice assistant found in iPhones and iPads. It goes directly against the Amazon Echo and Google Home.

Apple really wants to focus on the audio aspect, unlike other smart speakers, and to that end the HomePod is armed with a four-inch upfiring woofer, plus seven tweeters.

It’s not just about sonic power, but sonic smarts too: the Apple HomePod is spatially aware, and can adjust its sound to suit its placement in any room. It does this with the help of the A8 chip, the same processor found in iPhones.

It’s also hooked up to your Apple Music account, so out of the box the HomePod is smart enough to know your musical tastes and playlists.

Of course, being armed with Siri means it also functions as an assistant. There are six microphones all waiting for you to say the trigger words – Hey Siri. From there, you can set timers, ask for news headlines, or perform basic web searches. Beyond that, it’s compatible with Apple HomeKit, so you can shout at your speaker to turn your lights down or turn your heating up.

The Apple HomePod will cost £349 and will be released in December in the US, UK and Australia.

Exicted about the Apple HomePod? Let us know what features you'd like to see in the comments below.