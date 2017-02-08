Apple hires former Fire TV head to revive Apple TV fortunes

Recent reports have suggested Apple is gearing up to launch its own content-creating Netflix rival, and with Apple TV's market share taking a huge hit (according to data from eMarketer) the company certainly needs to do something.

The Apple TV device itself underwent a revamp in 2015 which introduced upgraded hardware and a more user-friendly interface.

But the recent market research claimed that Apple TV “is at the bottom of the U.S. connected TV market, behind Google Chromecast and Roku, with its share shrinking.”

Which likely has a lot to do with Apple's decision, as reported by Bloomberg, to hire former Amazon Fire TV head Timothy D. Twerdahl.

According to the report, Twerdahl will be the new vice president in charge of Apple TV product marketing, while the former exec who occupied that position, Pete Distad, will now reportedly be negotiating media content deals.

Twerdahl, who was general manager and director at Amazon's Fire TV division since 2013, joined Apple this month, and reports to Greg Joswiak, a vice president in charge of iPhone marketing.

The Apple TV is still classified as part of the company’s “other products” revenue category, along with the Apple Watch and iPod.

The category generated slightly more than 5% of Apple’s sales in fiscal 2016, with the latest figures revealing that Apple TV is being used by just 11.9% of connected TV customers over in the States.

Despite the disappointing figures, Apple has long-been rumoured to be working on its own original content plans, and is still expected to launch a dedicated video streaming service.

The company has yet to comment on these claims, but Bloomberg's source made clear that Distad, who Twerdahl replaces, would now be used to bolster Apple’s content deal efforts, headed by Eddy Cue – hinting once again that Apple is pushing forward with its own content streaming ambitions.

Twerdahl, meanwhile, brings a wealth of experience in streaming services to Apple, having previously spent time as an executive at Netflix. before becoming vice president in charge of consumer devices at Roku.

Whether Twerdahl will be enough to revive Apple's TV fortunes remains to be seen, but it seems the company isn't giving up just yet. Stay tuned for more in the near future.

Let us know what you think of the Apple TV in the comments.