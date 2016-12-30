Apple has lost confidence in the iPhone 7 heading into 2017, report says

Apple will slash production of the current iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus models to start 2017, reports claimed on Friday.

Nikkei sources say Apple will make one less iPhone for every 10 between January and March, amid reports of slowing demand for the flagship models.

The report says: “Apple will trim production of its iPhone family around 10% on the year in the first quarter of 2017, according to calculations by The Nikkei based on data from suppliers.

...the phones still have sold more sluggishly than expected. Information on production of the latest models and global sales suggests cuts in both the 7 and 7 Plus lines in the coming quarter.”

Many of the firm’s loyal customers are believed to be swerving the modest update served up in September.

The iPhone 8 (or 7s or whatever Apple ends up calling it) will bring a much larger design overhaul, if reports are to be believed.

The iPhone 8 is believed to offer a flexible OLED display with a bezel-free design and an all-glass casing.

Today’s report follows purported insight from the analysts at NPD, who claimed the iPhone 7 lacked enough “compelling features” to fully capitalise on Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 disaster.

