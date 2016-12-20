Apple extends USB-C dongle sale as MacBook Pro-friendly LG 5K display ships

Last month Apple took the unusual step of deeply discounting its line of USB Type-C accessories following backlash over MacBook Pro price and the lack of support for legacy accessories.

The move was seen as a meet-you-half-way step in terms of helping loyal Apple customers upgrade to the latest machine with somewhat less of a crippling blow to the wallet.

The sale was scheduled to end at the end of the year, but now Apple has announced it is continuing through March 2017. Good news for those still mulling a MacBook Pro which ships with 4 USB-C/Thundebolt 3 ports.

The new machine offers no support for USB, HDMI or SD cards, without the use of new accessories to bridge the gap.

Somehow, Apple still saw fit to market the TouchBar-enabled lappie as having the ‘most versatile I/O ever’ during the launch event in October.

Apple is also hoping MacBook Pro fanciers jump aboard with a 5K monitor from LG, which will begin shipping from the Apple Store today following a slight delay.

The LG Ultrafine 5K display has a 5120 x 2880 resolution display is available for $974, which is a discount from the $1,299 price Apple floated when the monitor was unveiled.

Apple continues to offer a discount on an LG 4K monitor.

Have you snapped up a MacBook Pro yet? Are you impressed with Apple's 2016 offering? Share your thoughts below.