What is Clips? Apple's new iPhone and iPad video app explained

What is Apple Clips? Here's everything we now know about Apple's new first-party iOS video creation app, including how to download Clips for your iPhone or iPad as soon as possible.

Albeit in stealth mode, Apple caused a bit of a storm in the tech world on March 21, revealing two new iPhone models and a brand new 9.7-inch iPad for 2017.

Flying further under the radar still was Clips, Apple's freshly baked in-house video creation app.

Clips promises to allow users to quickly "create expressive videos" combining different types of media. It'll let you blend video clips with images and music, packaging it all up ready to share on popular social networks like Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, and Instagram, plus Apple's own iMessages.

You'll also be able to caption your creations with nothing more than your voice using the Live Titles features. Some of the effects Apple says it will offer in Clips are:

Artistic filters

Speech bubbles

Shapes

Emoji

Full-screen posters (w/animated backgrounds and customisable text)

Social sharing will happen more or less instantly, according to the firm, as you'll be able to beam your videos out in a couple of taps right from Clips.

Sounds intriguing, right? Clips will officially land as part of the final iOS 10.3 release this spring, with Apple seemingly revealing it'll go live at the beginning of April.

Here's the full compatability note issued by Apple as part of its Clips launch:

"Clips will be available on the App Store for free beginning in April, and is compatible with iPhone 5s and later, the new 9.7-inch iPad, all iPad Air and iPad Pro models, iPad mini 2 and later, and iPod touch 6th generation. Devices must be running iOS 10.3."

That's all we know at present, but stay tuned as we'll be updating this article with a full guide to installing and using Clips as soon as it becomes available.

What do you make of Clips? Share your thoughts in the comments below.