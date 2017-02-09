Apple CEO Tim Cook met Theresa May to talk about Brexit

The CEO of Apple and the prime minister of the UK have just met to discuss, amongst other things, the UK’s exit from the European Union.

As part of his European tour, Apple chief exec Tim Cook dropped in to Downing Street at 10am on Thursday morning. He paid a visit to Prime Minister Theresa May to talk about how Apple and the British government can work together going forward.

In a statement given to Business Insider, a spokesperson for the prime minister said:

“It was a meeting with the prime minister. It was a very positive and useful discussion. Apple have made a recent announcement about their investment in the UK and they had a conversation around that and the importance of government and business on digital skills which going forward will clearly be a huge part of the future industry.”

The spokesperson continued: “It was a chance for the prime minister to outline her plans for negotiating our EU exit. It was also a chance for her to reiterate and welcome Apple’s investment in the the UK."

Cook is now on the fifth day of his European tour, after kicking his visit to the continent off by dropping into Apple Stores in Marseilles. He then went to Paris to meet some app developers, followed by a trip to Germany where he doorstepped the company that builds Apple Store tables.

His trip to the UK began yesterday when he went to Glasgow to collect an honorary degree, followed by today’s jaunt with May in London.

