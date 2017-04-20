Apple AR headset plans may have leaked in the most bizarre way possible

Given the cult-like secrecy surrounding in-development products at Apple, sometimes sources of information can be a little, shall we say, unorthodox.

And they don’t come more off the wall than the company’s employee injury report offering hints at the rumored augmented reality glasses/headset Apple is reportedly working on.

In documents leaked to Gizmodo, over 70 workplace injuries are listed, many of which are completely routine (burns in the café, a knee injury while testing the Apple Watch while snowboarding).

Related: Apple's AR/VR headset - all the latest news

However, a couple of reports stand out. At least two employees reported eye strain and discomfort after using an unnamed Apple prototype device. Gotta be an AR/VR prototype, right?

On February 21 one employee required medical treatment after “she experienced discomfort in her eye and said she was able to see the laser flash at several points during the study. Study lead referred her to optometrist and secured prototype unit for analysis.”

A second report revealed an “employee reported eye pain after working with new prototype, thought it may be associated with use.”

According to Gizmodo’s inside source it could really be result of testing AR technology Tim Cook has already confirmed Apple is working on.

The site gained its information after a third-party Environment Health and Safety working on Apple’s behalf accidentally sent the incident reports to hundreds of Cupertino workers.

What would you like to see form Apple's entry into the virtual/augmented world? Share your thoughts in the comments below