Apple apps to cost 25% more following post-Brexit currency changes

Apple has informed developers that it will raise the price of apps in its UK iOS and Mac App Store by around 25% following fluctuations in the pound after the Brexit vote.

As detailed by 9to5Mac, in-app purchases are also set to rise, while Apple plans to introduce price hikes in other countries including India and Turkey.

The change means an app that currently costs 79p will now cost 99p, which brings it in-line with the cost of US apps, which are set at $0.99 at that price tier.

Apple will introduce the price changes in the next seven days, with all price tiers set to be increased. That means a 'Tier 2' app will go from £1.49 to £1.99, while and in-app purchase that currently cost £7.99, such as the ‘All Worlds’ upgrade for Super Mario Run, will increase to £9.99.

This latest price increase comes as prime minister Theresa May prepares to lay out her plans for a 'hard Brexit' in a speech today.

The pound has fallen significantly since the UK's vote to leave the EU, going from $1.45 to $1.22 since the referendum in June last year.

Apple explained its reasons for the price increase to The Verge, saying: "Price tiers on the App Store are set internationally on the basis of several factors, including currency exchange rates, business practices, taxes, and the cost of doing business. These factors vary from region to region and over time."

Apple's App Store sales rose by 40% last year to $28.5 billion (£23.5 billion), and the company also increased prices on its Macs in the UK last year.

Whether the latest price increase will also affect the iTunes Store remains to be seen, but it seems likely.

