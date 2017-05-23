Apple and Nokia make nice in one of the shortest patent wars ever

Apple and Nokia have come to terms on a multi-year licensing agreement and promised future collaboration, ending a brief patent feud between the current and former mobile kingpin.

In December last year, the Finnish firm alleged Apple had infringed on 32 of its patents, after Apple halted royalty payments over allegations of patent trolling.

Nokia filed 40 lawsuits worldwide, while also seeking to block US imports of devices it deemed to have infringed the patents in question.

However, before a repeat of the epic showdown between Samsung and Apple could bore us all to tears, the two firms have instead decided to come together in friendship.

The patents - relating to chipsets, display tech, software, UI, video coding and antennas - are now being licensed once again, while Nokia will also receive a chunk of cash upfront.

Nokia-owned products like the Withings-branded health devices will return to Apple retail outlets.

Nokia will also provide “certain network infrastructure product and services to Apple.”

As part of the agreement, the two firms have agreed to “regular summits” and “future collaboration in digital health initiatives.”

Apple COO Jeff Williams said: “We are pleased with this resolution of our dispute and we look forward to expanding our business relationship with Nokia.”

Meanwhile, Maria Varsellona, chief legal officer at Nokia, added: “This is a meaningful agreement between Nokia and Apple. It moves our relationship with Apple from being adversaries in court to business partners working for the benefit of our customers.”

