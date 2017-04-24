This Porsche-designed monitor is cheaper than you'd expect

Monitor giant AOC has launched its latest monitors with a big whack of Porsche design philosophy included. And it doesn’t cost as you might think.

You might remember the Porsche Design Book One, a £2400 hybrid laptop, and the £1400 Huawei Porsche Design Mate 9 smartphone. You’ve probably even seen the Porsche Design LaCie hard disk caddies that have been making their way onto desks over the last few years. You might even own all of them (congrats, by the way).

Now your tech setup is complete, with the AOC PDS241 and PDS271, two Full HD monitors designed by German agency FA Porsche (founded by Ferdinand Porsche of car company fame). FA Porsche is behind the products that get Porsche Design logos slapped onto them from everything to sunglasses to watches. The company also designs stuff for other folk, including a cable car among many other things. And now new monitor for AOC. There’s actually very little Porsche branding here, since it’s not a Porsche Design product. That undoubtedly keeps the price down, but you can still show off its Porsche origins, as the FA Porsche logo appears when you turn the monitor on.

There are a few design highlights worth pointing out. The asymmetrical metal stand contains the monitor’s power and data cables, with a single mini HDMI connector at the very back of the stand the only cable trailing away. That cable then connects to a breakout box, which has a full-size HDMI port for connecting to your devices and a power connector. The box also contains the power brick, which looks remarkably look for what is an object all about function.

Sadly, there’s only one display input, with the full-size HDMI the sole connector here. This might put off super users with multiple devices, although most office-based folk with a single desktop or laptop won’t be bothered.

The top, left and right portions of the bezel are as thin as they come on monitors, with no unsightly frame to distract from what’s on screen. The top half of the monitor is just under 6mm thick, which is impressive, although the bottom half is considerably thicker, so some of that effect is lost.

The panels themselves are decent, with both 24-inch and 27-inch models available. They’re both IPS panels that can display 100% of the sRGB colour gamut. This makes them a decent bet for photographers, although we don’t yet know how much of the much tougher Adobe RGB gamut it’ll cover. They are only Full HD, however, although we understand AOC would launch higher-resolution models if demand is there.

Maximum brightness is pegged at 250 nits, which is about standard for this sort of panel, as is the 1000:1 contrast ratio.

We’ve seen the new monitor in person, and it’s certainly a looker. There aren’t the crazy, standout features you might expect from a Porsche product, but it certainly ticks the boxes for a mid-range monitor and does stand out among the Dells and Acers of this world.

And what price is this dabble into the world of Porsche’s finest? €219 for the 24-incher and €299 for the 27-inch model. That’ll probably put it in the region of around £200/$200 and £280/$280, but no UK pricing has been announced yet. These are certainly a slight premium over equivalent non-Porsche models; we’d wager around £70 more.

Both models will be available in June. Vroom vroom!