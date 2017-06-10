Revealed during Electronic Arts’ E3 2017 press conference, Anthem is the all new open-world RPG from Bioware. The talented minds behind Mass Effect are crafting their first new IP in almost a decade, and it’s set to take players to a broken, battered post-apocalyptic setting filled with gnarly looking creatures.

Little is known about Anthem thus far, but TrustedReviews has compiled all the facts on Bioware’s newest epic.

Anthem – What is it?

Anthem is an open-world RPG taking place in a strange alien world. Players can explore a “landscape of primeval beauty, confront the dangers you find, and grow in power with every step.” It remains unknown how Anthem will differ from Bioware’s previous efforts, but it certainly looks new and exciting.

Anthem release date – When is it coming out?

Having just been announced, Anthem won’t be coming our way for a while. EA and Bioware has said it will be launching in fiscal year 18, which spans from April 2018 to March 2019.

Platforms also remain unconfirmed, although we do know it’ll be coming to Microsoft's Xbox Scorpio.

Anthem trailer – How does it look?

With a full gameplay reveal to come at Microsoft’s upcoming press conference, we only have this brief teaser trailer to obsess over for now.

Anthem gameplay – How does it play?

We currently have no idea! With gameplay set to be showcased during E3 2017, it’s only a matter of time until we find out. It’s safe to assume the open-world RPG will put you in the shoes of a character capable of being customized and upgraded to your liking.

The planet appears to be filled with hostile alien creatures, and we can’t wait to see what weapons we have to take them down. Anthem’s official website features four distinct characters flying above an utterly gorgeous landscape. With any luck, this indicates a selection of classes to choose from.

Does Anthem look promising to you? Let us know in the comments.