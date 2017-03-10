Another S8 spy shot leaks, confirms phone is a phone

Come the end of this month, the world will finally know what the Galaxy S8 looks like – that is, if they haven't already seen the mountain of obligatory leaks that has built up in recent months.

At this point, if all the leaks are accurate (and with the general conformity between photos it's looking like that's the case), we know pretty much all we need to know about the phone at this point.

According to said leaks, the phone will come without a home button, significantly reduced bezels, a fingerprint sensor on the back, and some sleek curved edges on the newly-enlarged screen.

In short, there's seemingly very little left that could surprise us come Samsung's official Unboxing event on March 29.

But, if you've already seen the leaked photos and find yourself unable to sleep for wondering what the phone might look like in a case, here's a new photo.

Yes, it appears the rumours are true – the Galaxy S8 is in fact a phone. With a screen and everything. Unless we've been duped by a solid Photoshop job, that is.

The image comes from Slashleaks (via), and appears to show the upcoming Samsung flagship complete with what could be an always-on display – though as with all these photos, there's no way to verify the shot as legitimate.

In line with another image that leaked earlier this week, a persistent home button can be seen on-screen, which looks set to replace the physical version that's said to have been removed this time around.

Samsung is expected to launch two versions of the handset on March 29, with a larger "S8+" tipped to accompany the standard model.

This week it emerged the phone's actual release could be delayed until April 29, however, due to a shortage of components according to a report from Venture Beat's Evan Blass.

As the official launch approaches, we're expecting further confirmation that what we are eagerly awaiting is indeed a phone, so stay tuned for the latest.

Let us know what you think of the phone in the comments.