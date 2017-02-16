Here's another iPhone 8 concept to drool over

Another new iPhone 8 concept is in the wild and the latest imagined version of the eagerly-awaited device is the slickest one yet.

The concept, produced by Handy Abo Vergleich, has the appearance of Apple’s own website and details a trio of models that are headlined by the ‘best smartphone camera on the market’.

All three get a twin 16-megapixel camera set-up that no longer needs a bump on the rear, can shoot 4K video as standard, features an f/1.7 aperture for flawless low-light shooting and quad-LED True Tone flash. It's accompanied by an 8-megapixel FaceTime HD shooter on the front of all the concept devices.

The design also features a completely bezel-less AMOLED display that sits beneath a glass frame covering the front and back of the device, all encased in a steel surround.

Like plenty of other concepts before it, this one goes with the general consensus that the home button will be going the way of the headphone jack, being replaced by an in-screen fingerprint scanner, along with a new iris scanner. A USB Type-C connector also appears, as does a wireless charger that will be an optional extra and have a range of up to three metres.

Another exciting recent development has been the rumours of an even larger iPhone 8, something this concept doesn’t neglect. The iPhone 8 Pro imagined here has a 5.8-inch display and is specifically designed to take advantage of the Apple Pencil that the firm debuted with the iPad Pro.

Even though the iPhone 8 is likely to make its debut this year, we still know very little about what it will feature or even look like.

