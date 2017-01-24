Android Wear 2.0 takes huge step towards release, Huawei Watch 2 tipped

Google has released the final preview version for Android Wear 2.0, ahead of its expected launch early next month.

The fifth developer preview includes a pretty big detail - the ability to pair with iOS devices as well as Android smartphones.

Google is expected officially talk up the final version at a yet-to-be-confirmed event on February 9.

That’s also likely to be the venue for two Nexus-like flagship devices, the LG Watch Sport and LG Watch Style, which reports uncovered last week.

Speaking of high-end Android Wear 2.0 devices, the rumour mill suggests a sequel to the well regarded Huawei Watch will be unveiled at MWC 2017 next month.

VentureBeat reports it’ll offer a “sportier” design, with a rounded 42m face showcasing a 1.4-inch display.

According to the report from noted leakster Evan Blass (@evleaks), the Huawei Watch 2 will offer optional LTE connectivity, as well as the ability to make phone calls.

Android Wear fans who enjoy the outdoors might prefer the Casino WSD-F20 smartwatch, which was unveiled at CES 2017.

Google is calling Android Wear 2.0 “the most significant update” in the platform’s two year history.

Is Android Wear 2.0 going to save the platform? Or has that ship sailed? Share your thoughts below.