Android Wear 2.0 release date revealed, Google Pixel Watch incoming?

Android Wear 2.0 has finally been given a release date by Google, with the company advising its developer base to update their apps in time for a February 2017 launch.

The email to Google Play developers was spotted by Android Police and informs devs that they have until "early February 2017" to ensure their apps are ready for the new wearable OS.

Among other things, Android Wear 2.0 will introduce a dedicated version of the Play Store for Android Wear smartwatches. Apps utilising legacy APK settings will be left behind, however, as they won't show up in search on Google's new wearable app store – the nitty-gritty of Google's email says that APKs must be set to minSdkVersion 23 or above.

News of the rollout comes shortly after the first Android Wear 2.0 smartwatch was announced at CES 2017, with Casio revealing the ruggedised WSD-F20 – the successor to the exciting Casio WSD-F10.

It also reignites speculation that Google is set to reveal new smartwatches of its own to showcase the new software. Could the oft-rumoured Google Pixel Watch – which is actually thought to be a pair of wearables codenamed 'Angelfish' and 'Swordfish' – land sooner rather than later?

MWC 2017 is one possibility, though Google would most likely opt to stage a standalone event rather than share the spotlight with the slurry of new phones set to debut in Barcelona this year, which likely include the LG G6.

