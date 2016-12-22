Android Wear 2.0 will arrive on two Nexus-like flagships

The delayed Google Android Wear 2.0 operating system will launch on a pair of new flagship watches in early 2017, the company has confirmed.

However, according to Android Wear chief Jeff Chang, they won’t be the rumoured Pixel watches manufactured by Google.

Chang says the new smartwatches will bear the name of the manufacturer, which has made Android Wear devices in the past.

Related: Best Smartwatches 2016

Google collaborated on the design, Chang told The Verge, as it had with Nexus devices, but this isn’t a ‘going it alone’ Pixel deal.

It seems likely the watches will launch at MWC 2017 in February, but who the partner manufacturer is remains to be seen.

The likes of LG, Moto, Huawei, ASUS and Casio would be in the frame, while Samsung and Fossil could be classed as outsiders.

The final preview version of Android Wear 2.0 will be released in January and, the report says, will bring Android Pay and Google Assistant into the mix.

The most recent releases will receive the update following the launch of the new flagships, while there’ll also be plenty of new Android Wear 2.0 watches in 2017.

Are the Google Pixel phones overpriced?

Are you still interested in Android Wear? Can it bounce back after a disappointing 2016? Share your thoughts in the comments section below