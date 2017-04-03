Android Wear 2.0 update rolls out for a new wave of smartwatches

If you own an Android Wear powered smartwatch, it might be time to get excited.

That’s because the long awaited Android Wear 2.0 update is now rolling out for a new wave of devices.

Despite having first been outlined at Google’s I/O developer conference last May, the sizeable software patch didn’t start hitting wrist-based devices until earlier this year.

Even then, the update’s mass rollout didn’t quite go to plan, with delays having been caused by a need for necessary bug fixes to an unspecified problem.

Now, however, it appears the issues have been fixed, with Google confirming the feature rich update is on its way to a further five wearables.

Making the announcement via an official post on the company’s product forums, Google confirmed that owners of the Fossil Q Marshal, Fossil Q Wander, Polar M600, Nixon Mission and Michael Kors Access are now being rewarded with the Android Wear 2.0 update.

Related: Best smartwatch 2017

If you own one of the above watches, you should receive a push notification alerting you to the inbound update.

To install it, according to the forum’s community manager, you’ll just need to make sure your watch has plenty of charge and a solid connection to the synced smartphone.

“To successfully receive the update on your watch, please make sure your watch is on its charger and connected to your nearby phone by either bluetooth or Wi-Fi (Android phones only),” they stated.

The Android Wear 2.0 update adds a number of new features, including a refreshed design, the ability to write out message replies using on-watch touch gestures, and new options for watch-powered apps that help cut the connection with your synced smartphone.

Related: Android Wear tips and tricks

Despite the latest wave of device updates, a further 10 original Android Wear powered smartwatches are still awaiting the software patch.

In total, 19 devices will be handed the Android Wear 2.0 update during the update cycle.

Devices to have already have received the Android Wear 2.0 update include the Casio Smart Outdoor, TAG Heuer Connected and Fossil Q Founder.

WATCH: Apple Watch Series 2

Has your watch received the Android Wear 2.0 update? Let us know via the comments section below.