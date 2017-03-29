Android Wear 2.0 rollout is finally under way - but why only 3 watches?

Google officially launched Android Wear 2.0 with the LG Watch and LG Watch Sport back in February, but the promised update for legacy devices has remained on the back burner since.

Now, Google has announced the update is coming top a few select watches. Three to be precise.

If you’re then lucky owner of the Casio Smart Outdoor Watch or the Fossil Q Founder or the exceptionally lucky owner of the Tag Heuer Connected then you should receive Android Wear 2.0 by April 4 (via Ars).

Google has received an extensive list of those devices scheduled to receive the update, but there’s no news on when the further roll out will take place.

The company has announced these watches thus far:

ASUS ZenWatch 2

Asus ZenWatch 3

Casio Smart Outdoor Watch

Casio PRO TREK Smart

Fossil Q Founder

Fossil Q Marshal

Fossil Q Wander

Huawei Watch

LG G Watch R

LG Watch Urbane

LG Watch Urbane 2nd Edition LTE

Michael Kors Access Smartwatches

Moto 360 2nd Gen

Moto 360 for Women

Moto 360 Sport

New Balance RunIQ

Nixon Mission

Polar M600

TAG Heuer Connected

So, what’s the hold up, Google?

Of course, this will be no surprise to those gadget fans used to Android software updates. The Android O Developer Preview just arrived with Android Nougat currently being enjoyed by under 3% of users.

A flood of Android Wear 2.0 devices were announced at MWC 2017 and the recent Baselworld expo.

Perhaps Google is just hoping people get fed up and buy new watches?

Are you fed up of the Android ecosystem's inability to get you the latest features on a reasonable timescale? Share your frustrations in the comments below.