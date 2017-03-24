Is the Android Wear 2.0 Movado Connect the sexiest smartwatch ever?

Yet more luxury fashion houses are getting in on the Android Wear 2.0 act. Leading a pack of lookers on Friday is the Movado Connect, closely followed by releases from Hugo Boss and Tommy Hilfiger.

Making a serious case for the title of most attractive smartwatch yet is the Movado Connect (above), which will offer over 100 dial variations and a delectable edge-to-edge display.

It'll arrive this autumn, with the pricing still to be confirmed.

Also unveiled at Baselworld 2017 was the Hugo Boss Touch, running Android Wear 2.0. It will be available in August from $395 (via Wareable).

The report claims it’ll have NFC on board, meaning Android Pay compatibility, but no heart rate monitor to sate the needs of fitness-conscious watch enthusiasts.

Finally, we've got the awkwardly-named Tommy Hilfiger TH24/7You watch to look forward to, priced at $299, but also lacking a heart rate monitor.

The trio joins follows the likes of the Mountblanc Summit, the Diesel On, Emporio Armani Connected, Fossil's extended range and the Michael Kors Access watches among the fashion-focused Android Wear watches revealed this week.

However, the king of the castle is still likely to be the Tag Heuer Connected, with an Android 2.0 sequel device coming later this year.

Are these Android Wear 2.0 watches enough to match the Apple Watch? Share your thoughts below.