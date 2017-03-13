For almost a decade, smartphone buyers faced one question that has consistently overridden all dilemmas on screen size, price and power. That question, of course, is Android or iPhone?

One company wants a to lessen the burden by building an iPhone case that’s essentially an Android phone too.

The Eye which is currently seeking funding on Kickstarter features a fully functioning pure Android 7.1 Nougat-based, 5-inch always-on FHD AMOLED display on the back.

It has two SIM-card slots a 3.5mm headphone jack (suck on that iPhone 7) and has its own 2800mAh battery, that can be charged wirelessly, and a dedicated NFC chip, which means the tech can be used for more than just Apple Pay.

It also has rear-camera display mirroring for “the best selfies,” while there’s also a microSD card slot for up to 25GB of storage.

Essentially, it’s like gluing an Android phone to your iPhone and judging from the prototype images, the design doesn’t look all that much better than a DIY solution.

Early birds can still nab one for $95 or for $129 with 4G capabilities.

The Israel-based ESTI start-up is already within a few thousand dollars of its $95,000 goal with 32 days still to go. Safe to say this one is going to be backed to the moon.

Will you be backing this project? Or do you think it's a terrible idea? Share your thoughts below