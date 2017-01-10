Android Nougat usage doubles, but adoption is still embarrassingly low

The Android Nougat operating system, the seventh major version, is now running on 7 in every 1,000 Google-based devices.

The newly-outed Android distribution numbers for January make more grim reading for Google, especially given Nougat was released earlier than usual, in August 2016.

Those handsets running 7.0 have hit 0.5 per cent, almost doubling last month’s tally, while 0.2 per cent of device owners are on Android 7.1.

The latter represents Google Pixel users, suggesting there was no mad rush to snap up the Made by Google handsets over the festive period.

Related: Android 7.0 tips and tricks

The situation may improve in the coming weeks and months with Samsung, Sony and HTC plotting roll-outs for their flagship devices.

Also, the forthcoming Mobile World Congress expo should see a wealth of handsets launched with Android 7.0 out of the box.

So far, the Pixel phones and the LG V20 are the only major handsets to launch carrying the latest version.

However, updates and new handsets are unlikely to see the number of phones running Nougat immediately skyrocket.

Within today’s distribution numbers, 2015’s Android 6.0 Marshmallow still sits at 29.6%.

2014’s Android Lollipop (versions 5.0 and 5.1) still lead the way, installed on a combined 33.4% of Android phones.

Head-to-Head: Are the Google Pixel phones overpriced?

Does having the latest version of Android matter to you? Or are the differences too few to even notice these days? Share your thoughts below.