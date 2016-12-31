OnePlus has delivered on its promise to update its flagship OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T handsets to Android Nougat before the end of the year, just about.

The stable beta build of OxygenOS 4.0 ushers in the most recent Nougat version of Android that has been available for the OnePlus in beta for more than a month, but owners of the newer 3T model haven't had a look at the new build yet. This is now set to change, as a stable release version will be rolling out for both handsets from tonight, according to the company's co-founder Carl Pei on Twitter.

News of the OnePlus 3T Android N open beta (its first) was announced in a post on the OnePlus forums today too, causing some users to complain that a stable build had been promised before the end of the year, but that too is rolling out today, according to Pei.

The OnePlus 3T went on sale in the US on November 22 and in Europe on November 28, taking a little more than a month to get to the point of an over-the-air Nougat update release. There's still no word on when the OnePlus 2 will get an official build of Nougat though, if you have last year's model still.

Yesterday, Samsung closed its Android Nougat 7.1.1 beta programme for the Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge, and said that it would likely start rolling out as an over-the-air update from some time in January, though no exact date was given.

