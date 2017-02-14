Samsung looks all set to give another one of its devices the sweet taste of Android Nougat.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S2 8.0 was spotted inside Geekbench's online database running a version of Android 7.0, suggesting that the latest version of the popular mobile OS will soon hit the slate.

Google officially released Android Nougat in August 2016, with the company's own Nexus and Pixel devices the first to get the OS before it was offered up to the masses shortly afterwards. It comes with a range of new features such as support for Daydream VR and Google Assistant, plus a new emoji and GIF keyboard.

Related: MWC 2017

As is always the case, third-party manufacturers have been slow to roll out the OS, and Samsung is no different in that department. The latest version of Android only arrived on the Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge last month, but it should be on Samsung’s next flagship, the Galaxy S8, from the get go.

The result of the slow uptake from device manufacturers means fragmentation is still a big problem for Google’s OS. Just a matter of days ago, Google confirmed that Nougat has reached just over 1% of all Android devices. In fact, most devices are still running the 2014 vintage, Android Lollipop, which sits on a big 32.9% of Android smartphones and tablets.

Today’s news is by no means cast iron confirmation that Nougat is about to arrive on Samsung’s mini tablet, and it should be noted that it’s relatively simple to doctor the model number of a unit to create a false set of benchmark results. The fact this is out in the open, though, means that something should materialise soon enough.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy Tab S2 review

Still waiting for Android Nougat in your device? Let us know what feature you can’t wait to see in the comments.