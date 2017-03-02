Android 7.0 Nougat lands on the Asus Zenfone 3 Deluxe

Android 7.0 Nougat will soon be running on even more handsets after Asus began rolling it out to the Zenfone 3 Deluxe.

First spotted here, the update will begin making its way over the air to owners of the Zenfone 3 Deluxe next week. Those with other handsets in the range will have to wait.

Asus’ Zenfone 3 Deluxe, which was launched last May, is headlined by a Super AMOLED Full HD display that covers the front of its 5.7-inch all-metal chassis, and a whopping 6GB of RAM that makes it one of the most responsive smartphones out there.

Whilst all of Nougat’s best features will be alive and well on the Zenfone, plenty of Asus’ own tidbits are set to disappear, including Asus Share Link, ShakeShake, various app shortcuts and a raft of live wallpapers.

The reason for the omission is unclear, but it’s likely that Nougat has either made the features redundant or they're incompatible with the latest version of Google’s OS.

New versions of Android are historically very slow at making their way onto new handsets and that’s down to the fact that device manufacturers have to make their own changes before sending it out to users. Asus is no different in that department.

What that leaves behind is a fragmented landscape that means Android 7.0 and 7.1 currently own a measly 1% of the OS’ landscape.

Zenfone 3 Deluxe owners will begin to see the new OS turn up on their phones from next week, or those who update manually can go to Settings > About > System and follow the steps.

Meanwhile, those with a Zenfone 3 or Zenfone 3 Ultra should watch this space, as it won’t be long until Nougat hits those devices.

Have you got Android 7.0 Nougat yet? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.