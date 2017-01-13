Android creator’s 'Essential' new phone to compete with iPhone and Pixel?

Andy Rubin, the mastermind behind Google’s Android operating system, wants to revolutionise the smartphone industry once again.

According to a Bloomberg report, the former Google engineer is close to launching a new company called ‘Essential.’

The report says Rubin’s 40-person team will launch high-end mobile and smart home products that will aim to compete directly Google and Apple.

Fronting the range will be a premium smartphone with a bezel-less display, which Rubin reportedly discussed with mobile networks at CES earlier this month.

One of the prototypes has a display larger than 5.5-inches, one of the sources said.

The report says the smartphone will feature premium materials and ’gain new hardware features over time’ suggesting Rubin’s latest creation could be modular.

Judging by Rubin’s recent comments, Essential will also focus heavily on artificial intelligence.

In June he said: “New computing platforms happen every 10 to 12 years. What’s the next platform?... It’s about data and people training AI systems to learn."

The report says the phone will go on sale this summer for $649.

Is the smartphone market ready for another major player? Can Andy Rubin bring a much-needed shake-up?