Android creator offers first look at his top secret new smartphone

We know Andy Rubin, the man who created the Android operating system and led its development at Google for years, is working on a secretive new smartphone project.

Now we’ve gotten our first look at what ex-Googler is plotting with his new company Essential Products Inc.

In a tweet on Monday, Rubin shared an image of the phone that gives very little away, aside from a few basic details like the time, battery life and LTE connectivity indicators.

We’ve also got what looks like an exceptionally slim bezel and a pretty floral wallpaper, although the latter is neither here nor there.

The phone isn’t expected to land until the middle of 2017, so we might be seeing more hints from Rubin in the coming months.

However, early reports have suggested Essential’s flagship phone will have a 1080p display with a ceramic rear casing. There’ll also be a large phablet version judging by reports of early prototypes.

Essential’s smartphones will just be a small selection of its offering through, according to a January report from Bloomberg.

The company, comprised largely of ex-Apple and Google employees, is looking to align smart home products with mobile devices, with multiple releases planned to follow the first flagship smartphone this year.

What remains unclear is which software it will run? Surely Rubin will return to what brought him to the dance and release the phone with Android, right?

Is this the most intriguing smartphone project of 2017? Share your thoughts below.