AMD Vega GPUs: specs, performance and technology explained

AMD Vega is coming. Here's everything you need to know including performance, specifications and technological advancements.

If 2016 was a good year for PC gaming, then 2017 is about to see the market become a whole lot more competitive, with AMD taking on Nvidia with its brand-new Vega graphics architecture. If you’re looking to buy a new graphics card – or a new PC – this year, here's what you need to know.

What is AMD Vega?

Vega is the name AMD is giving to its new range of graphics cards, which are set offer a huge leap forward on the company’s previous efforts. This isn't surprising, given that AMD has made wholesale changes to almost every part of the chip.

The new GPU combines performance-related developments with efficiency improvements, and it's set to provide AMD with its first high-end challenger to Nvidia for a couple of years. Here’s what we know so far – and what it means for your gaming.

AMD Vega – Technology

This is where things get technical, but stay with us. Here's your "too long; didn't read" list of the advancements we're expecting.

Refined task distribution for more efficient performance

Improved power efficiency in less challenging tasks

Less heat generation in high-end tasks

Potential for more efficient laptop chips

More memory on high-end cards with HBM2

Less unnecessary rendering of 3D objects the player can’t see

AMD says that Vega will deliver its biggest graphics improvements in five years – and we’re not going to doubt the firm's ambition given the big changes it has made. At its heart, Vega is based on the Graphics Core Next architecture that's been around since 2013, but huge refinement is on show throughout.

The updated architecture is built around what AMD calls its Next-Generation Compute Unit, or NCU. This is formed of individual stream processors, and does the bulk of the work required by the graphics card: collecting tasks, distributing them to correct parts of the card, and managing the workload.

The revised NCU in Vega cards takes from Nvidia Pascal (which powers the company’s latest 10-series cards including the GTX 1080, 1070, 1060 and 1050 Ti) and can now scale its operations per clock cycle; and more operations can now be performed in each clock cycle when compared to older graphics cards.

Those changes will have a significant impact on GPU performance. The improved scaling options mean that Vega can better distribute tasks: if there isn't much to do then some power can be saved, but the card can fully scale up if the system is running a demanding game.

In effect it means that Vega can save power and heat during less-intensive tasks, and be a more efficient performer at the top-end. That bodes well for top-tier gameplay, and it also means there's scope for building smaller, quieter cards for small-form-factor PCs and laptops.This is something AMD has struggled to find success with in the past.

It isn't the only NCU change that's designed to improve task delegation. AMD's older cards packaged their stream processors in larger engines, with workloads divided across a maximum of four engines. Now, though, AMD can divide its workloads over a larger number thanks to a feature called the Intelligent Workload Distributor.

The improved and more efficient NCU also means that Vega cards can run at higher clock speeds – so that they can motor through their tasks at a faster pace. That's one of the key attributes in processing performance. Expect top-end Vega cards to run at around 1,500MHz or 1,600MHz – about level with the best Nvidia Pascal chips, and a huge improvement over the last generation, which topped out at around 1,000MHz.

More evolution

The Vega design brings other crucial improvements too. One of the key changes is a redesigned geometry engine – one of the key bits of hardware inside the graphics card. In Vega it can process twice as many polygons per clock cycle than AMD's previous GPUs.

For games, this means a Vega card can plough through twice as many graphical commands as its predecessor. This is a huge leap forward for delivering smoother and better frame rates in the most demanding titles.

It's a significant move, because geometry processing has been a bottleneck for AMD cards in the past. That's a frustration that AMD will have wanted to eliminate, because it's no good having other parts of the card waiting for instructions because one portion can't keep up.

AMD hasn't just improved the performance of the geometry engine – it's made this part of the core better at cleaning up, too. The firm's new Primitive Shader quickly rids objects and textures that are hidden or unnecessary during gameplay. Plus, there's the Draw Stream Binning Rasterizer, which does the same job in other areas of the card.

Such additions are just as important as the more glamourous parts of the new card: in effect, they mean that Vega's resources can be freed up for more pertinent data, which means tasks can be processed at greater speed – and that games can run with better quality settings.

Many of these technical improvements don't necessarily concentrate on improving Vega's raw horsepower. Instead, AMD's new architecture works on making GCN more efficient, with better task delegation and granular control. That allows Vega to work with more precision: handling high-end tasks with more aplomb while consuming less power overall.

In short, that means Vega will runs games well at higher resolutions and quality settings, and it also means there's potential for lower power consumption, cooler running and less noise. It's an improvement across the board.

High-bandwidth memory

Memory has long been one of the biggest bottlenecks on graphics cards – AMD and Nvidia turned up every year with slightly better speeds and a wider access bus, but the GDDR5 technology and basic principle hadn't developed for a long time.

AMD changed that in 2015 with HBM, or High Bandwidth Memory. This technology changed the fundamental operation of mobile memory: instead of deploying narrow access buses and high clocks, it delivered a far wider bus that could run at a far slower speed.

HBM was great, but it had one big caveat. It could only be built in 1GB modules, with a 4GB peak on any card. With high-end cards now offering 6GB or 8GB of memory – and games running better with those larger amounts – that's a problem.

That's changed with the second generation of High Bandwidth Memory. Each module can now be up to 8GB in size, which basically eliminates the bottleneck of the first generation. The modules can also offer double the bandwidth, so AMD can deliver greater performance from a single module than its top HBM from the previous generation.

AMD hasn't just made those improvements in Vega's memory configuration: new Radeon cards will also feature high bandwidth controllers and cache. Both of these change fundamental memory options – but will need to be properly supported by games developers.

Older graphics memory has only functioned by data fitting into the frame buffer before it's processed by the memory itself, but Vega won't be confined by such restrictions.

Instead, Vega can now store data in your PC's main memory, or even an SSD. That, potentially, gives Vega GPUs the ability to move a huge amount of data that isn't limited by the capacity of the GPU's memory – up to a hardly conceivable limit of 512TB.

These changes are important, because there’s only so much progress that can be made with creeping clock speeds and bus widths – especially when bigger demands are always being made of graphics memory. AMD is doing important work here, and HBM2 should be superb – so long as game developers take full advantage of Vega's new technologies.

AMD Vega specs

It’s impossible to say exactly what sort of specification will be on offer from new Vega cards, but we can make an educated guess.

AMD has confirmed that two Vega chips are ready for production (Vega 10 and Vega 11). They’ll likely be high-end cards, with the rest of the chips arriving at a later date. AMD may use Vega to introduce its Radeon 500-series of cards, or it could debut Vega on Fury cards, which are ultra-high-end chips for serious gamers.

We can make a ballpark guess about some of the specifications of Vega’s consumer flagship, because AMD has already announced a handful of Vega-based machine intelligence accelerators – cards that are designed to handle advanced calculations for AI and other high-end tasks.

Those cards will carry the Radeon Instinct brand, and the top one is the MI125. AMD says that the MI125 will generate 25 TFLOPS (trillion floating point operations per second) of output, which is almost 50% more than last year’s Radeon Fury.

TFLOPs is the simplest way to compare the power of graphics cards, although there are lots of other factors – such as those explained above – that determine how a GPU will perform in the real world.

Still, a bit of rough maths means that I can estimate that a 25TFLOP Vega card will have at least 4,096 stream processors, 8GB of HBM2 memory and a clock of 1,500MHz or more. That’s a sensible guess – the Fury had 3,584 stream processors clocked to 1,000MHz and 4GB of HBM.

Such a specification will deliver incredible levels of performance. AMD has already used an unspecified Vega card in some demonstrations of its forthcoming Ryzen processors, and it delivered incredible performance. It ran Doom at 70fps at a 4K resolution, which is about 10% faster than a GTX 1080. That’s only one game, however, and from an official AMD test – so take it with a whole packet of salt – but it certainly bodes well.

That makes for a tempting top-end card, and I expect more affordable chipsets to fall in line with lesser counts of stream processors and clock speeds. I also wouldn’t be surprised if only the top-end cards got HBM2, with other cards featuring standard HBM. Nvidia has done something similar, with GDDR5 across most of its Pascal cards and the better GDDR5X reserved for its flagships.

Specifications are a bit of a mystery right now – and, of course, so are prices. Whatever the top Vega card, I expect it to achieve parity with the GTX 1080, so expect to pay the better part of £600 for a reference model, with prices fluctuating depending on which overclocked and modified board partner versions also emerge.

It's pretty clear that AMD's top-end Vega cards will take the fight to Nvidia's GTX 1080. That means smooth 4K performance from flagship Vega products, which also means great abilities in other areas. Vega cards will run VR headsets, ultra-wide panels and multi-screen setups with equal skill.

AMD Vega release date window

AMD’s Vega cards are slated to debut in the first half of 2017. That’s all we have for now; we’re expecting announcements on AMD’s Ryzen processors before we hear more about Vega.

Why AMD Vega matters

Huge architectural improvements mean that I expect flagship Vega cards to match or even surpass Nvidia's Pascal cards, and that means the more affordable cards should also be great when it comes to 1080p and 1440p gaming.

There's plenty we don’t yet know about Vega, but the facts that have emerged sound superb – so we can't wait to get our hands on AMD's new cards later this year.