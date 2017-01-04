AMD unveils FreeSync 2 – and this time, it's HDR-ready

AMD has unveiled a new version of its FreeSync software, which provides variable refresh rate tech for gaming monitors, and this time it comes packing support for HDR.

FreeSync 2 will also fix some of the problems with the current FreeSync, such as patchy low frame rate compensation (LFC) support.

Graphics cards with FreeSync support will automatically work with the new version of the dynamic refresh rate tech, which will also solve issues with required low latency levels.

Related: CES 2017

AMD's FreeSync, a rival to Nvidia's G-Sync, allows for a display's refresh rate to be matched to the content it's showing, which means the image remains stable even during frame rate drops.

"Gamers have spoken and they've made FreeSync the overwhelming choice and definitive industry standard for smooth, stutter-free gaming," said Scott Herkelman, vice president and general manager of gaming, Radeon Technologies Group, AMD.

"Radeon FreeSync 2 technology is the first of its kind that combines HDR support with dynamic refresh rate technology, and does it in a seamless, plug-and-play manner that improves gaming quality automatically when the right content is present."

AMD says FreeSync 2 will enable a complete plug-and-play HDR gaming experience, so users won't need to tweak settings in software or on the monitor.

Up until now, the display hardware has dealt with tone-mapping HDR content, but FreeSync 2 means the graphics processor takes over. According to AMD says this leads to a large drop in latency.

HDR, or High Dynamic Range, is shorthand for a range of image improvements that make for more detailed images with more natural colour, brighter whites, and deeper blacks.

While existing graphics cards will automatically support FreeSync 2, monitors will also need to come with the right hardware to support the technology.

Luckily, AMD has partnered with companies such as Samsung to build FreeSync 2-certified TVs and monitors, so there should be an increasing amount of options available in the near future.

WATCH: Trusted Explains: All you need to know about TVs

Let us know what you think of the new tech in the comments.