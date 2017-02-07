AMD's Zen-based Ryzen processors are almost here. We have everything you need to know, including specs, the latest rumours and when we expect Ryzen chips to arrive. Read on for more...

AMD hasn't had us this excited about a new processor launch in a long time. For years, the firm seemed to have ceded the high-end processor crown to Intel, but AMD is back big-time with its brand-new Zen range.

"2017 is going to be a really great year for AMD. It's our best roadmap in 10 years plus," said Kevin Lensing, corporate vice president and general manger of AMD's Client Business Unit. "[Zen] allows us to bring innovation and competition back to the market."

With the desktop part set to launch in the first quarter of this year, AMD has revealed some much-needed detail on the highest-end Ryzen chip component. It will be a 3.4GHz+ chip with eight cores (16 threads), and 4MB of L2 and 16MB of L3 cache.

Most importantly, we finally have the name of the new desktop processor: Ryzen. According to AMD, it wanted a name that linked to the Zen codename and showed that the company had a new horizon. Personally, I think it sounds a little more like a Street Fighter character, which isn't to say that I don't like it.

The first chip of the Ryzen generation is a high-end desktop chip, taking on the ultra-expensive Intel Haswell-E and Broadwell-E Core i7 enthusiast chips. The fact that we haven't seen much of lower-end chips is slightly puzzling, so we can only hope for more information some time next year.

Expect "Raven Ridge" Zen chips to start appearing later in the year. These will be Zen cores in cheaper components, such as more mainstream processors and laptop chips.

Video: What is AMD Ryzen?

Latest Ryzen news – Big specs leak ahead of launch

The clock is ticking to the launch date of Ryzen, and we’re looking at a public release as soon as early March. With that in mind, the latest round of leaks is looking very promising indeed. Initially posted on Chinese site Coolaler.com and then removed, a full list of Ryzen processors was detailed. It’s worth being a little sceptical here, since the source can’t be verified.

There’s a stock of five eight-core, 16-thread R7 chips with various names and numbers; a further four six-core, 12-thread R5 CPUs; four six-core, 12-thread R5 SKUs; and four quad-core, four-thread R3 units. It's those six-core chips that concern us: previous reports have suggested six-core models wouldn't be initially available.

There’s plenty we don’t know, including the exact clock speeds of each chip, as well as what the mooted "Pro" and "X" monikers will mean in real terms. We're also not aware of which models will be sold as retail chips and which will be handed exclusively to PC makers such as Dell, HP and the like.

Also unknown is which set of chips will compete with which Intel equivalent. This will be decided both by pricing and feature-set, information on which we don't have. At the very least, the top-end R7 1800X is expected to be the same model we saw benchmarked against an Intel Core i7-6900K – but beyond that, a set of rivals is pure speculation.

Pricing has been rumoured to be at around $700 for the top-end R7 1800X. If true – and if performance is anywhere close to the equivalent eight-core Intel Core i7-6900K, which costs around £1,000 – AMD could be onto a big win.

What is AMD Ryzen?

Although the PC market may be in decline, there's one area that's showing growth: performance and gaming. It's no surprise, then, that AMD is aiming Ryzen at that market, hoping to attract PC gaming fans away from Intel rigs.

This also shows that AMD is once again ready to compete with Intel properly. In the past, AMD didn't have Intel's performance per clock. This meant that the only way the company could match Intel's performance would be to increase clock speeds and power consumption.

With Ryzen and the Zen architecture in general, AMD has revamped its processor architecture to make it more efficient and capable of performing more work per cycle.

Video: Watch AMD's Ryzen launch event

Fast forward to 15 minutes in for the start of the stream

AMD has confirmed that Ryzen is capable of doing 40% more work per clock cycle, compared to the previous-generation Excavator core. Impressively, power consumption per cycle remains the same. AMD had these goals from the outset, but it's good to know that this has been achieved. We don't know what the Ryzen chips stated TDP is, although it's rumoured to be 95W.

So, how did AMD achieve Ryzen's performance boost? Partly, it's down to the new 14nm process, which means more transistors can fit onto a given piece of silicon, resulting in improved performance without a big increase in power consumption.

An entirely new architecture also helps. Importantly, Ryzen chips support “Simultaneous Multi-Threading”, which is similar to Intel’s Hyper-Threading tech. This allows for better distribution and handling of multiple tasks. For the high-end chip, there are eight cores that can handle 16 threads.

SenseMI drives performance and efficiency

Underpinning the processor are a series of new technologies bundled under the SenseMI umbrella term. These are technologies to make the processor more efficient and powerful.

Pure power is first. This uses monitors on the processor to work out the amount of energy required for any given task. In other words, the processor will run only as fast as it needs to, saving power when the system is relatively idle.

Precision Boost is AMD's equivalent to Intel's Turbo Boost, increasing clock speed on the fly to deliver maximum performance when you need it. The company is promising that its speed-boost tech is super-smart, providing 25MHz steps with no latency or queue drain.

Extended Frequency Range (EFR) is an automatic overclocking that kicks in if there's enough thermal headroom. EFR needs no user intervention and licks in automatically, while the processor remains cool. For those users who like to set everything manually, Ryzen can still be overclocked in the usual way.

"We wanted to reward those people who create better cooling solutions," said Lensing. "If you can keep the temp under its limits, we allow the frequency of the part to go over max frequency."

Neural Net Prediction is designed to speed up the CPU, by pre-loading instructions and choosing the best path through the CPU. With the right prediction, the CPU no longer has to wait for instructions to be loaded.

Smart Prefetch is the final tool, designed to work out where the code is, anticipating the location of future data. This data can then be stored in the cache, so that the CPU isn't slowed down waiting for comparatively slow system memory.

The new platform is AM4

AMD's new AM4 platform will accompany Ryzen. It brings all of the new tech that you'd expect, including DDR4 RAM, PCI-E Gen 3, USB 3.1 Gen 2, NVMe and SATA Express. AMD is promising that this is a platform that you can "buy and know that this will work for years and years".

AMD Zen Performance

AMD delivered some live demos in its event last night, pitting a new Ryzen chip locked to 3.4GHz up against an equivalent, eight-core Intel Core i7-6900K at stock settings of 3.2-3.7GHz. As you might expect for an on-stage demo, the Ryzen beat the Core i7 by a small margin in each test, which included a Blender render and a HandBrake video conversion. Bear in mind that the 6900K costs in excess of £1,000, so that's the sort of price AMD is looking to undercut.

AMD says the Zen architecture won’t only be limited to enthusiast desktop chips. Laptops and servers are also expected to benefit from Zen in the future, although the laptop part (Raven Ridge) won't launch until the end of 2017.

Pricing will be a thornier issue: the performance of these chips means AMD will be entering a price bracket it’s never been in before – don’t expect a bargain.

Zen architecture will also make it to AMD APUs, meaning you’ll be able to buy a full chip with both Zen architecture and AMD Radeon graphics on board. These have proven relatively successful for budget gaming PCs in the past, so with better processing performance and graphics, AMD could really take a bite out of the budget gaming market.

AMD Ryzen launch date

The latest update on Ryzen is that new desktop chips will start shipping in early March, perhaps during the Game Developers Conference (GDC). This comes from Guru3D, which has listened into AMD's latest earnings call for investors.

AMD CEO Lisa Su said: "I think we have Ryzen launching in early March, and then we will have Vega, our enthusiast GPU, launching in the second quarter."

Not hugely new news, but it's exciting for consumers and reviewers who will soon finally get to test out AMD's claims.