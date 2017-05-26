AmazonFresh drive-thru grocery store relieves us from supermarket hell

One way or the other, it seems Amazon has designs on replacing your local supermarket.

The company is already testing the no-checkout Amazon Go store, where folks can simply walk out with their groceries and has designs on bringing them to the UK.

Now the Seattle-based firm is making it even easier to pick up some ingredients for dinner... without even leaving the car.

Related: Best Amazon Deals for May 2017

The AmazonFresh Pickup stores, the first of which have now opened in Seattle, let customers order their shopping online and then simply drive to the store and wait for an attendant to bring out their stuff, all neatly bagged.

The service is free for Prime members and orders will be ready just 15 minutes after they’re placed. There’s also no minimum order.

The prices aren’t actually that bad either, most items seem comparable with a local supermarket. Given the ease of ordering there’s some serious incentive here for Prime members.

Does this sound preferable to a Tesco trip? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.