Amazon’s no-checkout supermarkets may be heading for the UK

Amazon may be planning to bring its checkout-free grocery stores to the United Kingdom, judging by a recently filed trademark.

Bloomberg reports Amazon has filed to trademark the slogan “No Lines, No Checkout (No, Seriously)” with the Intellectual Property Office.

The Amazon Go store concept - currently being testing in the firm’s hometown of Seattle - enables shoppers to simply take items off the shelves and walk out of the store.

Because of the “just walk out technology” customers can simply scan their phones upon entering the store and the rest is handled by computer vision, deep learning algorithms and sensor fusion.

If at any point you decide against a decadent dessert, you can place the item back on the shelf to automatically remove it from your virtual cart.

Upon leaving the store, the Amazon Go app will total your shopping and charge the payment method you have on file.

The stores could help shoppers gain back valuable minutes of their lunch breaks, while shopping for unsatisfying wraps and carb-trap sandwiches.

However, given Brits’ affection for queueing in order to then complain about queueing, perhaps this idea won’t work as well in practice.

Do you think Amazon Go would be a hit in Britain? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.