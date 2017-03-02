Amazon’s next big hardware splash could watch as well as listen

Amazon’s next big hardware release is likely to be an in-home security camera, judging by an image found sitting on the firm’s own servers.

AFTVnews has published the image of the camera that strongly suggests Amazon is looking to challenge Google-owned Nest and Piper in the space.

While there’s no details on potential specs, price or release date, the image shows a simple looking standalone camera.

The device has a white exterior as well as a blue light surrounding the lens.

Although it’s simply conjecture on our part, we’d suggest that blue light might have something to do with built-in Alexa functionality.

Its likely the camera would record video in the cloud and Amazon has an entire server business where that footage could be stored.

However, the firm has endured a tough week in that regard. A failure of its S3 platform on Tuesday caused havoc around the internet with many sites suffering breakages and outages when back-end data suddenly becoming unavailable.

On Thursday, the company revealed what caused the glitch, claiming human error was responsible.

In an Odyssey of an explanation penned on the AWS website the firm said: “At 9:37AM PST, an authorized S3 team member using an established playbook executed a command which was intended to remove a small number of servers for one of the S3 subsystems that is used by the S3 billing process. Unfortunately, one of the inputs to the command was entered incorrectly and a larger set of servers was removed than intended.”

The company went on: “Finally, we want to apologize for the impact this event caused for our customers. While we are proud of our long track record of availability with Amazon S3, we know how critical this service is to our customers, their applications and end users, and their businesses. We will do everything we can to learn from this event and use it to improve our availability even further.”

Would you trust Amazon to look over your home and keep your data safe, given this week’s mishaps? Share your thoughts below.