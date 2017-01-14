Amazon's launched a dedicated anime streaming channel

Amazon's launched its first dedicated anime streaming channel, but you'll need to be an Amazon Prime subscriber to access it, plus pay a monthly fee.

For now, it's only open to users in the US and form a part of services launched at the end of 2016 that brings a number of other options (like HBO and Showtime) alongside the new Anime Strike channel.

Prime subscribers that just can't get enough classic and contemporary anime, including new weekly episodes made available the same day they air in Japan, won't hesistate to hand over the $5 a month for access.

More widely, the move is a part of the company's ongoing battle against streaming services like Netflix and additional channel-specific streaming options bolster its existing Amazon Video service for Prime subscribers. It's also an additional revenue stream that allows the company to charge extra cash on top of the basic Prime membership.

Unfortunately, while it's commonplace for Amazon to launch new services in the US before rolling them out to other countries, given the historical complexities of TV and content licensing, Amazon Channels isn't likely to see a UK debut anytime soon, at least not with those US stations.

