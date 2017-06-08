Amazon's Kindle Paperwhite e-reader is down to just £89

Good news, book lovers! Amazon is selling the high-resolution version of the Kindle Paperwhite ebook reader at a discounted price.

If you’re in the UK, you’ll be able to pick up a 6-inch Kindle Paperwhite e-reader from Amazon for £89.99, which is £20 below the usual £109.99 asking price.

It’s worth mentioning that the Amazon Paperwhite has retailed for a lower price of £79.99 before, but only during the Black Friday sales period. That’s according to the CamelCamelCamel website, which tracks the prices of Amazon goods over time.

Buy Now: Amazon Kindle Paperwhite at Amazon for £89.99

Unlike the original Paperwhite, the new Amazon Paperwhite features a high-resolution display with a pixel density of 300ppi. That’s important, because it puts the screen on par with the much more expensive Kindle Voyage.

The sharp, crisp screen also features a built-in and adjustable light for day and night reading, but avoids screen glare even in bright sunlight – unlike conventional tablets.

A single battery charge will last several weeks, and the ebook reader can store thousands of books, all purchasable through the built-in Amazon online store.

We gave the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite a very respectable 4.5/5 score in our review, praising the ebook reader’s great screen, impressive battery, and responsive display.

Here’s our verdict, as written by Mobile Editor Max Parker:

"If you’ve yet to get yourself an e-reader, or are just looking to upgrade from an older model, the latest Paperwhite is a great choice. In fact, we’d probably g as far as saying it’s the best all-round e-reader on the market."

Have you spotted any great tech deals recently? Let us know in the comments below.