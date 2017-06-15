Amazon’s Dash Wand is back and this time it’s bringing the cavalry

Amazon boosted its range of Alexa-powered devices on Thursday by launching a new version of its barcode-scanning Dash Wand.

Designed for customers of its AmazonFresh grocery platform, the first Dash Wand was a short-lived piece of kit introduced to help with easy re-ordering.

Now the company is reintroducing the Wand with its immensely popular voice-controlled personal assistant in toe and, better still, is practically giving the device away.

Although the shelf price is $20, buyers get that rebated with their first order. There’s also a 90-day free trial of AmazonFresh (worth $45)

That’s a big change from the fifty bones it wanted for the previous version, which didn’t even enable users to complete a purchase.

Related: Best Alexa Skills

Packed with Wi-Fi functionality, the new Dash Wand is practically a mini Amazon Echo. It can be used to find recipes, convert unit measurements and search for nearby restaurants.

The new Dash Wand also has a magnet so you can stick it to the fridge. Bonus!

Unfortunately, the Dash Wand is exclusively available to Prime Members in the US right now and it’ll only really be useful in cities where AmazonFresh is available.

Is there any limit to Alexa's talents? Drop us a line with your thoughts in the comments section below