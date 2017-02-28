Amazon’s AWS S3 outage is breaking large swaths of the internet

Amazon Web Services’ S3 data-storage system is currently experiencing outages and it’s causing huge problems for a large number of websites and apps.

The cloud storage service houses much of the backend data and imagery on websites, some of which are now struggling to stay functional.

The “high error rates with S3 in US-EAST-1" being experienced are breaking popular services like Quora Giphy, Medium, Slack, while leaving many apps and connected services unable to run as normal.

The problems are also affecting many pieces of IoT hardware from companies like Nest, which rely on Amazon for cloud storage.

There's even reports of airline passengers being unable to load boarding passes through mobile apps (via TechCrunch).

For a while, the service health dashboard used to report the current status of the service was broken, but that, at least, has been resolved.

In a statement posted on its website on Tuesday afternoon, the company says it has discovered the cause of the problem and reckons things will be back to normal soon.

"We are working hard at repairing S3, believe we understand root cause, and are working on implementing what we believe will remediate the issue," Amazon wrote.

"This is a pretty big outage," Dave Bartoletti of Forrester told USA Today.

"AWS had not had a lot of outages and when they happen, they're famous. People still talk about the one in September of 2015 that lasted five hours," he said.

We'll keep you posted.

