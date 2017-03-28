As if next-day delivery isn’t enough, Amazon has just added a new perk for Prime members that lets them snap up UK gig tickets ahead of general sales.

Starting Thursday March 30, Prime members will be able to jump in line at Amazon Tickets at least 24 hours earlier than everyone else to buy tickets for the latest music tours. There’s already a decent line-up of live acts with early-bird tickets up for grabs, including Art Garfunkel, KC & The Sunshine Band, and Sparks.

Prime members with a little extra cash to splash can also buy themselves a spot in a new luxury Amazon lounge, or Amazon Deck seats, which come complete with top-notch views of the stage, waiter service and complimentary food and drink.

Amazon lounges have just opened at The O2 and backstage at The SSE Arena in Wembley, and this year’s British Summer Time Hyde Park Festival will feature an Amazon Prime Terrace.

Prime members with a Terrace ticket will get a glass of Champagne, access to the Barclaycard VIP Summer Garden and privileged seating at other summer festivals such as Live in Chelsea and Kew the Music.

The summer venues will even throw in a bonus picnic hamper or afternoon tea to reward your efforts in making it through the festival season.

If you’ve been searching for a reason to renew that Prime membership, this could well be it.

