Amazon's premium Prime subscription service already offers a raft of benefits, from one-day to delivery to Prime Video, and it just added another feather to its cap, bringing a popular US feature to the UK.

Prime Reading sees Amazon offering Prime members access to a range of reading material, from popular Kindle books to magazines, short stories, comics and more. It first launched in the US in October 2016.

Amazon says the selection will offers readers access to "thousands" of works on a rotating basis, so there'll be new content to digest every month.

Some of the launch highlights include Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone and Slaughterhouse-Five on the novel front; Star Wars and Guardians of the Galaxy for comics; and Ideal Home and Women's Weekly in the magazine section. (Full disclosure: Ideal Home and Women's Weekly are owned by TrustedReviews' publisher, Time Inc. UK).

Prime Reading is being added to the Prime membership arsenal at no additional cost, meaning you get it as part of the existing Prime pricing structure, which is £7.99 a month or £79 a year.

Start your free 30-day Amazon Prime trial now

Prime subscribers can check out Prime Reading on smartphones or tablets right away via the Kindle app for iOS and Android. Download links can be found here.

Alessio Santarelli, Amazon's EU Kindle content director, commented: “Prime members will love the range of books now available to them on any device, with everything from psychological thrillers, to business books, the latest travel guides and bestselling fiction."

Not sure if Amazon Prime is right for you?

As we mentioned, you can try Amazon Prime for free before deciding – we certainly think it's worth the boodle, but check it out and see for yourself.

Related: Best Amazon deals

Share your thoughts on Prime Reading in the comments below.