Amazon Prime Day 2017: All the best UK deals and cheapest prices, as selected by our expert team of editors and tech nerds. We'll be adding new deals to this page throughout the day, so be sure to keep checking back!

Amazon Prime Day is once again upon us and with every minute that goes by, you could be missing out on an amazing offer, so we'll get right to the point.

The only caveat to note before we get started is that you'll need to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of today's price cuts, but fear not, as you can bag a free 30-day trial by hitting the link below.

Start your free 30-day Amazon Prime trial today

Now, on to the business. Here are our picks for the best Amazon Prime Day deals in 2017; alternatively, scroll down for background info and answers to questions like: when is Prime Day and what is Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day 2017: Best UK deals – Editor's Picks

There's loads to choose from on Prime Day, but the absolute best offers are – perhaps unsurprisingly – usually reserved for Amazon's own products. In this case, we're talking about the Amazon Echo and Kindle Voyage.

1) Save £70 on the excellent Amazon Echo

Amazon's flagship smart home speaker, the Amazon Echo, is currently available for just £80 – nearly 50% off its RRP of £150.

We've price checked this deal, and it is a veritable bargain indeed, representing the lowest price it's ever been available for.

It's a quality product, too. We gave the Amazon Echo 4/5 stars in our review, praising its stylish looks, easy set-up, and solid voice recognition, among other things.

Buy Now: Amazon Echo for just £80 – save £70

2) Get £40 off the top-notch Kindle Voyage ebook reader

The second top Amazon product to really catch our eye this Prime Day is the Kindle Voyage, which can now be had for the bargain price of just £130.

That's £40 off its normal £170 asking price, and is the cheapest it has ever been available for on Amazon.

Better still, it's one of the very best ebook readers on the market. We gave it a nearly perfect 9/10 score in our review, and were particularly impressed by its oustanding screen and intuitive controls.

Buy Now: Amazon Kindle Voyage for just £130 – save £40

3) Save big on these 2017 LG 4K HDR TVs

Looking to breathe new life into your TV viewing experience? Then look no further than these superb Prime Day deals on 4K HDR TVs from respected manufacturer LG.

Right now, a pair of LG UJ630V series TVs – the line is new for 2017 – are on offer, with savings of up to £190 on their previous best prices.

Both the 49-inch and 55-inch models are discounted, and our price checking confirms these are the lowest prices ever seen on Amazon for these sets.

We're not saying they'll be flawless to the true TV pedant's eye – LG's OLED TVs are considered its very best, but they'll run you well into the thousands of pounds – but for most people still stuck on HD, this will be a fine upgrade indeed.

Grab the one that best suits your home and needs via the quick links below.

4) Bag a Surface Pro 4 for under £500 with this epic deal

Microsoft's Surface Pro 4 is one of the finest hybrid devices around, combining the functionality of a full-fat Windows 10 laptop with the portability of a tablet.

The only problem is that it costs a fair few of your pretty pennies – except on Amazon Prime Day, that is.

Right now, you can bag a frankly ridiculous deal on a 128GB Surface Pro 4, which sees it price slashed to just £477 (including a Type Cover, RRP £110, but not Surface Pen) – its cheapest ever price on Amazon, according to our price tracking. Elsewhere, we've seen it break the £600 barrier before, but never go this low, so this is arguably the banger to end all bangers.

When we reviewed the Surface Pro 4, we have it a nearly perfect 9/10 score, reserving special praise for its quality screen and solid battery life.

The only thing worth noting here is that the model on offer features an Intel Core M CPU, rather than a Core i series processor, which you may be more familiar with. That's no bad thing, though, as our recent testing deemed Core M: "A great leap forward for ultra-portable laptops and hybrid devices."

This one could sell out pretty fast, so we'd recommend snapping it up while you can.

Buy Now: Microsoft Surface Pro 4 for just £477 – save over £400

5) Get up to 48% off a top-rated Fitbit activity tracker

Summer is here, but that doesn’t mean it’s not too late to get your body into better shape for the sunny season. Luckily, Amazon has discounted two of our favourite Fitbit products for Prime Day to help you get into shape.

The first is the Fitbit Charge 2, which has been discounted from an R.R.P of £149.99 to just £85.99, which is a massive 41% saving. Amazon had previously been selling the band for £119.99, so at the very least you’re saving about 22%.

We gave the Fitbit Charge 2 a 4/5 score in our review, praising the tracker’s interchangeable bands, large display, comfortable design, and consistent tracking.

Fitbit Charge 2

You can also pick up a discounted Fitbit Flex 2, which is now on sale at Amazon for £41.99 – well below the £79.99 listed R.R.P. That means you’re saving 48%, or at least 27% if you go by Amazon’s previous £57.69 price.

In our review, the Fitbit Flex 2 scored 3.5/5, with most of the praise being directed at the sleeker design, the waterproof body, the long battery life, and how comfortable it was to wear.

6) Save up to 50% on Philips Hue smart lighting

If your only experience of the internet of things is a smart TV and your mobile phone, you might think that upgrading to a smart home is a daunting task.

Fortunately, this deals makes installing a Philips Hue lighting kit easier and cheaper than ever, so you don’t need to fret about paying over the odds when kitting out your home with smart tech. These Philips Hue bulbs can be controlled via an app, and can change colour with ease – and you can even run them using Amazon’s Alexa digital assistant.

Amazon is offering a range of Philips Hue lighting products at discounted price, which you’ll find below. We gave the Philips Hue Starter Kit a 4.5/5 score, praising the high-quality colour-changing bulbs, the large range of add-on lights, and the outstanding ecosystem of apps.

7) Bag this Xbox One S bundle saving of over £110

It’s never been cheaper to pick up an Xbox One S, and this bundle is probably the best price we’ve seen to date.

For just £179.99, you can pick up the Xbox One S (500GB) with Forza Horizon 3 and Minecraft, as well as a second controller, a chatpad, and even a headset. This means you’ll be saving an incredible £111.12 on this bundle compared to buying the items separately.

We gave the Xbox One S a 4/5 score at a review price of £350 last year, praising the console’s small size, 4K game upscaling, HDR compatibility, and the great value for money on offer.

And Forza Horizon 3 performed even better under scrutiny, earning a top 5/5 score on account of its wide roster of cars, beautiful graphics, fun and varied events, varying terrain, competitive AI, and the solid online multiplayer.

Buy Now: Xbox One S bundle at Amazon UK for £179.99

8) Save over £75 on a Hive Active Heating smart thermostat

Take your home heating system into the 21st century with Hive Active Heating, a smart thermostat kit designed by the smart home whizzes at British Gas.

With Hive Active Heating, you can self-install your own smart thermostat and control your home’s heating system remotely using an app. That means when you’re heading back home from work on a cold winter’s day, you can get the house nice and toasty for your return.

We gave Hive Active Heating a 4/5 score when we reviewed it last year, and gave praise to the classy looks and slick interface, the simple but powerful app, the hot water control, and the very robust connectivity.

Buy Now: Hive Active Heating at Amazon for £103.49

9) Get £54 off a Battle-Worn Sphero BB-8 with Force Band

Calling all Star Wars fans! Amazon has discounted the Battle-Worn Sphero BB-8 and Force Band bundle, saving you nearly £55 on the pair of toys.

For just £125.98, you’ll be able to pick up the remote control Sphero BB-8 in a special edition Battle-Worn design, as well as a Force Band that lets you control the toy with wrist movements alone – just like if you were using the Force. This price is well down on the usual £179.99 listed price, so you’re saving a decent amount.

We gave the Sphero BB-8 a generous score of 4/5, lauding the sturdy build, the unique design, the intuitive app, the ease of set-up, and the decent storage box.

We were also impressed by the Force Band, which bagged an equally high 4/5 score thanks to how fun it was, as well as the accuracy of the gesture controls, the reasonable battery life, and the cool design.

Buy Now: Sphero BW BB-8 w/ Force Band at Amazon for £125.98

When is Amazon Prime Day 2017?

Amazon Prime Day kicked off early in 2017, with the bargains rolling out to Prime members from 6pm BST on Monday July 10.

The main action, however, is taking place on Tuesday July 11, but you'll want to act fast, as there's now less than 24 hours to go – today's deals will expire at 23:59 BST.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Prime Day is Amazon's answer to Black Friday, when the online megamart's willingly loses the plot and price slashes hundreds upon hundreds of the products it sells – in fact, Amazon boldly claims it discounts more of its wares on Prime Day than on Black Friday.

It normally takes place in July and features two main elements: Deals of the Day (which is what you'll find highlighted here) and Lightning Deals, which we'll be highlighting on the TrustedReviews Twitter account.

Whereas Deals of the Day run for the full 24 hour Prime Day period, Lightning Deals are usually restricted to a few hours – or even less – and feature even more ludicrous price cuts.

As such, they often sell out quickly, so if you see one you like, we'd recommend snapping it up.

Spotted any great Amazon Prime Day deals? Share them in the comments below.