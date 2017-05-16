Amazon is selling Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1050Ti for just £119

Preparing a new gaming rig but don’t want to completely blow the bank? Here’s a great deal on an already good value graphics card that you’d be mad to pass up.

Amazon is selling Gigabyte’s take on the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050Ti graphics card, flogging it for just £119.99. That’s £35 less than the usual asking price of £119.99

Importantly, most other retailers are selling this particular card for between £130 and £150. However, Overclockers UK appears to have matched the price. Still, if you have Amazon Prime, then Amazon is probably the best place to purchase from giving the rapid (and free) delivery options.

According to the CamelCamelCamel price tracker, this is the lowest price that Amazon have ever sold this graphics card for. It was last price at £154.99 in December, and has sold for around £145 throughout most of 2017. We’ve only really seen proper price drops since the end of April.

Buy Now: Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1050Ti at Amazon for £119.99

The Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050Ti was launched late last year, and perhaps best represents the progress that Nvidia has made with its Pascal architecture.

The card is a highly efficient piece of kit that will get you gaming in Full HD for well below £150. Even considering the launch of some of AMD’s cheaper graphics cards, we’re still convinced that the GTX 1050Ti is a solid buy.

The card features 4GB of GDDR5 RAM and boasts a processor clock speed of 1,430GHz.

We gave MSI’s version of the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050Ti a very respectable 4/5 score in our review, praising the card’s impressive handling of all games at Full HD, as well as its quiet design and ridiculously low power consumption.

Our Computing Editor Michael Passingham wrote:

"The 1050 Ti is a triumph of gaming grunt and power consumption. You won’t find a more powerful card that’s smaller and quieter. It will handle the latest games at Full HD resolutions at Medium and High settings, and with 4GB of memory on board it’s unlikely that you’ll bump up against its capacity when playing in Full HD.”

He added that this is “a great-value card for budget HD gaming builds.”

It’s also worth mentioning that we reviewed this card at a price of £139, a fair whack higher than the deal price – and a big difference in the budget-friendly graphics card market.

Have you spotted any great tech deals recently? Let us know in the comments.