Amazon is selling For Honor on Xbox One for just £16

If you’re looking to pick up a great game for a bargain price on Xbox One, we’ve got a cracking deal for you.

Amazon is selling For Honor on the Xbox One at a bargain price of just £16.63, which is not bad considering it’s a relatively new game that’s received largely positive reception from critics.

This is by far the cheapest price we’ve been able to find this game for. The next best price we found was £24.99 at Smyths Toys, with most retailers offering the game for somewhere between that price and £37.99

For Honor is a fighting game developed by Ubisoft, which is available across Xbox, PlayStation, and Windows PC.

It features hack-and-slash gameplay, with players adopting one of 12 various historical warrior roles like vikings, samurai, and knights.

The game was originally announced back at E3 2015, and was released globally on February 14, 2017.

We gave For Honor a respectable 4/5 score review, praising the game’s in-depth combat system, the strong visuals, and the thrilling online play.

Here’s our verdict:

"For Honor is a real surprise. In terms of gameplay mechanics it’s top-notch, visually it’s excellent, and there’s a decent if fairly formulaic campaign to play through. It’s in For Honor’s multifaceted multiplayer, however, where Ubisoft has has struck gold. Testing your combat knowledge against real players, either in one-on-one duels or in large conquest-style battles, is both thrilling and unique in the action genre."

"Fighting-game fans looking for something new to become fanatical about will find enough depth here to foster a new obsession, while players who usually stick to thrill-a-minute action will appreciate the extreme tension of battle and rewarding gameplay mechanics. Ubisoft should have another online-focused hit on its hands."

